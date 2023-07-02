MLSS says ‘sorry’ about NIS pension arrears payments hitting a snag Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has extended an apology for a delay in some National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners receiving a payment for arrears that was due to them on Friday, June 30.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it is aware that some NIS pensioners did not see their pension arrears for the months of April and May reflected in their bank accounts on June 30.

The ministry said the delay has been due to a technical issue, which “has affected some pensioners who receive their NIS pension benefits via direct deposits into their bank accounts.”

The ministry apologised for the inconvenience caused, and assured the pensioners that it is “working assiduously with our financial partners to have the issues urgently resolved”.

It further said every effort is being made to have the payments delivered by Tuesday, July 4.