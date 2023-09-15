MLSS to send back farm workers who were sent home from Canada Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) has advised of its decision in relation to the recent premature return of some five Jamaican farm workers from Canada who had complained of poor working conditions for them there.

While indicating that the workers in question are to be sent to other farms in Canada for the next season that begins in January of next year, the ministry said it has taken note of recent news items in response to the United Nations Special Rapporteur Tomoya Obokata’s report, which criticised aspects of the Canadian Temporary Foreign Worker Programme (TFWP).

The ministry said no complaints had been filed against the workers in question, and there were no reports of any breach of contract relative to them.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said although there is no specific reference to the seasonal agricultural workers programme in the UN report, “we are mindful of the concerns raised. Our fact-finding mission unearthed instances of unfavourable circumstances in living and working conditions. In these instances, workers are always encouraged to use the established channels to report any forms of abuse or untenable conditions.”

Continuing, the ministry said: “We have a cadre of liaison officers whose role is to protect the rights and interests of our farm workers and the integrity of the programme. Both the ministry’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP) and the Low-Skill Stream are part of this larger programme.”

It said under the TFWP, overseas employers can hire temporary foreign workers for a maximum of 24 months, unlike the SAWP, where the maximum period is eight months.

The ministry said since the start of 2023, it has dispatched 8,519 workers under the SAWP, and 578 under the Low-Skill Stream.

It was cited that in preparing successful candidates for travel, farmworkers under the Low Skill Stream and SAWP programme are given intensive orientation on their terms of employment. This includes all the workers being required to participate in the orientation programme prior to their departure.

The ministry said they are provided with information and guidance with respect to the following: the new working environments, housing, rights and responsibilities as migrant workers, healthcare, health and safety in the workplace, how to contact the liaison services, and the channels to lodge complaints.

It was noted that the Canadian authorities have also established tip-lines where workers can make contact anonymously and report concerns or abusive employers.

The statement said the ministry and, by extension, the people of Jamaica, “hold in great esteem the relationship between Jamaica and Canada. The Overseas Employment Programme has been a valued contributor to both economies over the years. It has provided financing for many Jamaican families to elevate their standards of living.”

The ministry said the programme has provided the needed funds to send children to school and assist families with various expenses, oftentimes benefitting generations within the same family units.