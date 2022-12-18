MoBay attorney freed of attempting to pervert the course of justice Loop Jamaica

Popular Montego Bay-based attorney Gordon Brown, who was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, was found not guilty when he appeared in the St James Parish Court on Friday.

The allegations were that on January 13 of this year, Brown attempted to prevent his client, businessman Michael Issa, from being detained by the police at the Montego Bay Police Station in St James in connection with a firearm Issa reportedly failed to hand over to the police.

Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley, who handed down the ruling, said there was reasonable doubt about the police report of how the incident unfolded at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay.

Issa’s licensed firearm reportedly went missing on December 17, 2021, but was subsequently found.

A charge of negligent loss of the firearm was eventually dismissed.