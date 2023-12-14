MoBay businessman joins two others facing extradition to the US Loop Jamaica

Following the arrest of two young men wanted by the authorities in the US for activities related to lottery scamming on Wednesday, a third man has been arrested.

The man, 38-year-old businessman Troy Williams of Compass Place, Bogue Villa in the parish, was arrested by the Area One Operational Support Team, Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Lottery Scam Task Force, and the Jamaica Defence Force during an operation in Bogue Villa on Thursday.

He, too, was wanted on a warrant of extradition in the United States for mail fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, and other lottery scamming activities.

Twenty-six-year-old Tajay Singh of Paradise Heights and 31-year-old Jason Plummer of Seaview Avenue, Coral Gardens, both in the parish, were the two men arrested on Wednesday for the same offences.

The men are in custody awaiting an extradition hearing.