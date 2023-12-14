MoBay businessman joins two others facing extradition to the US Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
MoBay businessman joins two others facing extradition to the US Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM says proposed ‘hate speech’ laws to deal with violent speech

Jaydon Hibbert becomes first Jamaican to win The Bowerman award

NBA: Celtics remain unbeaten at home with 116-107 win over Cavs

MoBay businessman joins two others facing extradition to the US

UPDATE: 9-year-old girl reunited with family

Beware of motor vehicle scammers, says Jamaica Customs

Fix it, please!

9-year-old girl found wandering in Duhaney Park

Mastering your finances: The art of cash flow planning

Leverkusen remain perfect in Europa League, young Liverpool lose

Friday Dec 15

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Following the arrest of two young men wanted by the authorities in the US for activities related to lottery scamming on Wednesday, a third man has been arrested.

The man, 38-year-old businessman Troy Williams of Compass Place, Bogue Villa in the parish, was arrested by the Area One Operational Support Team, Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Lottery Scam Task Force, and the Jamaica Defence Force during an operation in Bogue Villa on Thursday.

He, too, was wanted on a warrant of extradition in the United States for mail fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, and other lottery scamming activities.

Twenty-six-year-old Tajay Singh of Paradise Heights and 31-year-old Jason Plummer of Seaview Avenue, Coral Gardens, both in the parish, were the two men arrested on Wednesday for the same offences.

The men are in custody awaiting an extradition hearing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PM says proposed ‘hate speech’ laws to deal with violent speech

Christmas

Dunn’s unveils magical ‘9 Days of Christmas’ extravaganza

Sport

Jaydon Hibbert becomes first Jamaican to win The Bowerman award

More From

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
This m

Jamaica News

9-year-old girl found wandering in Duhaney Park

See also

The St Andrew South Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a little girl with her family. She was found wandering in the Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 area on Thursday.
The police said s

Jamaica News

Entertainment activities banned in six St Elizabeth communities

There will be no entertainment activities for residents of six St Elizabeth communities this Christmas.
This follows the decision of the police to impose a 30-day ban on all such activities in the

Jamaica News

St Elizabeth Basic School in Kingston gets new restrooms after fire

In a collaborative effort, the students and staff at St Elizabeth Basic School near Trench Town, in Kingston can now enjoy new restroom and storage facilities.
This $3.5 million project was accompl

Jamaica News

Fix it, please!

Yes, this image was captured in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, right next to the transport centre. And, yes, that is a branch from a mango tree sticking out of a hole in the road.
The pothole is located

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 9-year-old girl reunited with family

Nine-year-old Jianna White, who was found wandering in the Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 area earlier Thursday has been reunited with her family.
The police had made an appeal for the public’s help to

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols