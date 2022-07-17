MoBay chamber welcomes ground-breaking for perimeter road | Loop Jamaica

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Oral Heaven, has welcomed the groundbreaking for the US$274.5 project to construct the long-awaited Montego Bay perimeter road.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially broke ground for the project on Saturday.

Heaven said even while he does not have a completion date for the project, he is heartened to hear that work will get under way.

“We look forward to the actual starting of it and the completion. As to the completion, we don’t know exactly when because we have not been given any time, but I have a document here that outlines all the work that is to be done, etcetera.

“So I we look through it and, of course, we will continue dialogue with our State Minister, Homer Davis, who has an open-door policy, so we can always approach him to find out what is the next step,” said Heaven.

He sought to alleviate fear among some business operators that the bypass will take away business opportunities from the city.

The bypass project, to be undertaken by China Harbour Engineering, involves the construction of 25 kilometres of roadway in two segments. These is the 15-kilometre Montego Bay bypass project starting from Ironshore and back around to Bogue Road; and the Long Hill bypass involving construction of 10 kilometres of highway from Montego Bay to Montpelier.

Prime Minister Holness declared that 90 per cent of the unskilled labour force for the project will involve local workers.