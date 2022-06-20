MoBay hotel addresses ‘smear campaign’, denies ex-worker’s claims | Loop Jamaica

S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay, St James, has denied accusations of discrimination by a former employee, which was captured in a video recorded at the property and shared to social medial.

In fact, in a statement shared on its Instagram account on Sunday, the hotel labelled the claims by the former employee as a “smear campaign”.

In the video, which was captured on June 4, the former employee alleges racism and raises concerns about his apparent dismissal, turning to guests to verify the incident that occurred just before he was allegedly told to leave the property.

“I was just here serving you a drink, right? And asking you a few questions?” the former employee asked two female guests, to which they responded, “Yes”.

The former employee then proceeded to demand his pay while expressing his discontent in an expletive-laden verbal onslaught. Other employees attempted to get him to calm down but were unsuccessful.

In its statement on Sunday, S Hotel said, after carefully reviewing reports regarding the incident between team members that involved hotel guests, it denounced “these false accusations in which this former employee has made”.

“He has sent his video to a blogger who continues to spread these vicious and harmful lies about our workforce, our team, and community,” the hotel claimed.

The statement continued: “S Hotel, Spanish Court Hotel and all of our entities do not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment against any of its employees nor guests. This probable assumption goes against our very core.

“We uphold our values in building a strong company culture of team members and we are committed to our team, our guests and community,” it said.

S Hotel Jamaica, which was officially opened on January 27, 2019, also pointed out that “one hundred per cent” of its team members are Jamaican and that the employees are the backbone of its businesses.