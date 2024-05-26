MoBay man indicted re killing of young mom, her child in Miami, USA Loop Jamaica

Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, a Montego Bay, St James man who is accused of murdering a mother and her child over two years ago in Miami, United States, has been indicted by an Orange County grand jury in relation to several offences stemming from the incident.

The 24-year-old Jamaican was indicted by the jury last week, a report from news outlet Wesh.com stated on Thursday.

Griffiths is charged with first degree murder relative to the deaths of 20-year-old Massania Malcolm, otherwise known as ‘Carla-Shay’, and her one-year-old daughter, Jordania, otherwise called ‘Karlie’, who were killed in Miami, US in September of 2021.

In addition, he is charged with “attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of shooting at, within, or into a building,” the article said, citing the State Attorney’s Office, Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Loop News reported in March of this year on the arrest of Griffiths. He was nabbed after a traffic stop then in Linden, New Jersey, US, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office disclosed in a statement on Instagram at the time. This was after he was on the run for over two years.

The Jamaican was then extradited to Orange County to face justice for the September 2021 deaths of Malcolm and her daughter.

The attempted murder charge is in relation to the shooting of Malcolm’s boyfriend, who is Jordania’s father. The baby’s father is also originally from St James.

Reports were that about 7am on September 7, 2021, deputies responded to a shooting incident and later found Malcolm’s boyfriend with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the scene, the Jamaican reportedly told law enforcers that he had been shot by a friend. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The injured man regained consciousness after surgery, and told investigators that he was shot by a friend while in the driver’s seat of a car he was in with his girlfriend and his daughter.

The wounded man also indicated that he believed that after the shooting, Griffiths drove the car away with Malcolm and the baby.

Sometime later, detectives found the wounded man’s car in a parking lot with the deceased mother and child.

Malcolm died of a gunshot wound, while the toddler suffocated after being left locked inside the vehicle.

Griffiths had been staying with the couple at the time of the killing. He reportedly fled Jamaica and went to the United States illegally earlier in 2021.

He was a friend of Malcolm’s boyfriend, who had invited him to stay with his girlfriend and child in Miami, Florida.

Social media personality and Jamaican Latoya ‘Budeisha’ Reid, who is Malcolm’s mother and Jordania’s grandmother, has vowed to ensure that justice takes its course in relation to the case now in court. She was active on social media posting about the crimes while Griffiths was on the run.