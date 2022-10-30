MoBay Reggae Nights set to kick off this Sunday afternoon Loop Jamaica

Organisers of MoBay Reggae Nights have expressed that it is all systems go for the maiden staging of the monthly cultural entertainment package this Sunday afternoon at Harmony Beach Park along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in the second city.

The event is to be staged on the last Sunday of each month.

Speaking at the recent launch of MoBay Reggae Nights at Pier One, conceptualiser Dwight ‘Debo’ Crawford committed to have an array of Jamaica’s finest culture on display for both tourists and locals.

“What we are trying to create is an event that will showcase the best of what we have in Jamaica. This will be carried out in a safe, interactive and… manner, aimed at highlighting the best of Jamaica’s culture, music, creative arts and our food,” said Crawford.

“I remember walking on the road and seeing tourists looking for things to do. While there is rum and music and other forms of entertainment, we need to have a place where somebody can go and listen to live music, spend an hour and know more about this wonderful art that we have here, and so the birth of Montego Bay Reggae Nights,” he added.

The event is supported by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Rainforest Seafoods, Outlier, Harmony Beach, St James Municipal Corporation, and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

“My vision is that one day Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean will want to step over because there is an event that is worthy of having them spend their time here to experience our food, our culture, our music, and all the other creative things that we have here in Jamaica,” said Crawford.