MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrades, services being relocated | Loop Jamaica

The Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre (MBRSC) will have a new temporary home effective July 11, 2022, when relocated to the FCJ Building at 11-12 Almond Way, Montego Bay Freeport in St James.

The temporary relocation is projected to last approximately three years, to facilitate major renovations and upgrades at the existing building.

To facilitate the relocation exercise, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the MBRSC will be closed to the public from Wednesday, July 6 through to Friday, July 8, to be reopened on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10 am at its new location.

As a result of the closure, customers are being encouraged to visit either the Lucea or Falmouth Tax Offices, to conduct their usual business.

Additionally, taxpayers will be able to access the usual weekday services at both the Falmouth and Lucea Tax Offices on Saturday, July 9 (10 am to 2 pm), which will facilitate as smooth a transition as possible of the relocation exercise.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate clients conducting TRN services, to do so at the Authority’s Bay West Training Facility (Bay West Plaza, 2nd Floor) on Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8, 2022, after which persons may conduct these transactions at the new location.

Persons are also reminded that several services are available online via the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to include motor vehicle fitness fees and property tax payments.

Taxpayers are advised that all services will be offered at the new location, with the added feature of an electronic queue management system.

The opening hours will remain, Mondays to Wednesdays and 8:30 am – 4 pm, and Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 am to 3 pm. Persons may contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) toll-free for further information or assistance.