MoBay waterfront protection project to continue in 2024-2025 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
MoBay waterfront protection project to continue in 2024-2025

5 hrs ago

A section of the Harmony Beach Park along Montego Bay’s waterfront in St. James.

The rehabilitation of groynes to reduce the loss of beachfront acreage to erosion and enhancing protection of coastal resources along Montego Bay’s waterfront and within the marine ecosystem are set to continue in 2024-2025 with an earmarked Government provision of $500 million. 

This is to be undertaken through the Montego Bay Waterfront Protection Project, details of which are contained in the 2024-2025 Estimates of Expenditure that were tabled in the House of Representatives recently by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

The project which began in 2019 and is slated to run until March 2025, is being implemented by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC). Up to December 2023, it involved the completion of the northern groynes.

Programmed engagements for fiscal year 2024-2025 include completion of the waterfront protection structure at the southern groynes, and wall revetment at the North Gully.

Source

