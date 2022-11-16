MoBay woman shows The Girl in You can balance 9 to 5 and a busines Loop Jamaica

Tanniece Coote passionately balances her corporate job at JMMB Group while managing her cosmetics business, The Girl in You.

She’s managed to fulfil both her professional responsibilities for over a decade.

Coote, who currently serves as an SME Resource Centre Officer at JMMB, joined the financial institution in 2006 and started her business six years later with support and encouragement from her employer and colleagues.

She has an avid interest in beauty and skincare and an equal passion for helping other entrepreneurs build their small and medium-sized enterprises.

Watch the video by Ramon Lindsay for her story.