Mobile app to ‘revolutionise’ access to HIV testing in Jamaica

Health Connect Jamaica, a project of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Mona, has launched a mobile app aimed at transforming HIV testing accessibility across Jamaica.

The landmark initiative represents a significant leap forward in the efforts of the health sector to combat HIV/AIDS and achieve the 95-95-95 global target.

In 2014, The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) launched the 95-95-95 targets with the intent of diagnosing 95% of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95% of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 95% of those treated by 2030.

In the past 20 years, (ten years since, and six years to the 2030 deadline), significant progress has been made in controlling the HIV epidemic – with substantial declines in incidence.

Despite successes in some regions, many countries are still falling behind the UNAIDS targets and only 67% of people with HIV (PWH) globally were accessing treatment in 2019.

Approximately 690,000 people died from HIV-related illnesses and 1.7 million people became newly infected with HIV in 2019.

Since its inception in 2019, Health Connect Jamaica has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive HIV testing, treatment, and care through private healthcare providers island wide.

With funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the project has gained widespread recognition for its role in supporting Jamaica’s HIV National Strategic Plan and fostering strong public-private sector partnerships.

The Mobile App is poised to revolutionise HIV testing accessibility in Jamaica, developers suggest.

With a user-friendly interface, the app is geared at empowering individuals to discreetly access free HIV self-testing kits from the comfort and privacy of their homes.

This groundbreaking approach aims to break down longstanding barriers to testing, including stigma and accessibility challenges.

The launch of the app signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare accessibility.

By leveraging technology, Health Connect Jamaica aims to reach individuals who may have previously faced barriers to testing, ultimately working towards the goal of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.