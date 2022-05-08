Modern moms make it work: Carron Doctor gets candid | Loop Jamaica

Whether they call you mom, mommy, mama or even call you by your first name, a feeling of fulfilment warms your heart, knowing your child looks up to you as their hero.

Indeed, motherhood has taken on hero-like characteristics, with moms taking on the role of nurturer, breadwinner, teacher, problem-solver, and then some.

For entrepreneur Carron Doctor, being a mother is all that and so much more.

With a hectic schedule that comes with running a business, maintaining a home and finding time for herself, this modern-day mom credits balance as the key to making everything work.

So used to being in charge of a staff of people, Doctor now finds herself taking orders from her tiny tot.

“I say to any mom, that they should not be ashamed if they find that motherhood is sometimes stressful because you really do have your hands full.”

“We try to expose our kids to the best of the world and all it has to offer. I know for me, between dashing to and from the nursery, incorporating extracurricular activities and attending the occasional playdate I definitely have to lean on my support system”.

“My hubby and my daughter’s nanny, are my two favourite people,” she laughed.

The psychological adjustment was also another major hurdle for the busy entrepreneur. “Becoming a mommy was a whirlwind experience. One moment I was basking in the fact that I was now a mother to the very person I prayed for, and in another moment, I was hit with the reality that I had been stripped of my sense of identity.

You realise that you are no longer you, and that takes a lot of adjusting. While you love your bundle of joy, you suddenly find yourself going through a name and life change. For 32 years all I knew was me, and then you make a 180 and take on another identity. My daughter will be three years old this year, and every day still feels brand new,” shared Doctor.

Recognising that there is a shift in mindset from mothers just being stationed in the home, the female boss encourages other go-getters to continue showing up for their families in any way they can.

Doctor, who was awarded by Bailey’s as a Modern-Day Mom for 2022, says she believes that the recognition comes as a result of the confidence she displays in her parenting capabilities.

“I know for sure I take a warm and indulgent approach to being a mom,” she smiled, “I think these attributes make for a good parent because you have all this love to give. I want my daughter to understand and know what love is and how to express and receive love.”

Doctor was among a group of moms who received some much-deserved love from the Bailey’s brand.

“Motherhood in the 21 century is not for the faint of heart, and we recognise the level of commitment and sacrifice that these amazing women have to make every single day. It’s our honour at Bailey’s to salute these graceful, beautiful and passionate women who are making meaningful contributions [to] their families and in the marketplace,” said Lyshon Davis, Bailey’s Brand Manager.

For Doctor, the modern mom knows that happiness is a choice, that she must actively seek and attract a life filled with colour.

She contends that people have to choose to be happy and be open to changing their thought processes as motherhood pushes them to make different choices.

“My advice for moms in this new era is to brace yourself and to do it for love. It wasn’t until I had my child that I realized what love truly is.”

“You also have to make sure you are ready to receive love in its natural state. Each person’s experience with motherhood is unique, and remember that this is your journey.”

“A lot of people will try to tell you what to do, but once that baby is in your hand, your natural instinct will kick in,” she asserted.