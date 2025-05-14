Local News
MoE announces: Enrolment ongoing for First Year students
09 June 2025
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that the enrolment phase for First Year students is ongoing and will end on June 13.
In an update, the MoE noted that during this phase, parents will be able to enrol their child or children into a primary school using the First Year Infant Registration System T&T (FIRSTT) parent portal.
The MoE said that unplaced students will be directed to the Director of School Supervision and Management Division for placement from June 14.
Have these documents ready for upload and registration
For T&T nationals:
- Proof of Address
- One form of valid National Photo Identification
- Photo of Child
- Birth Certificate
- Immunisation Record/Schedule
Non-nationals would require the same documents.
For Venezuelan migrants:
- Proof of Address
- Migrant Registration Card
- Minister’s Permit
- Photo of Child
- Birth Certificate
- Immunisation Record/Schedule
You can also find more information for logging in on the parental portal here.
