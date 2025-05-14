Teen among five arrested for firearm possession Jamaica dominates Canadian Travel Awards with double accolade JCF undergoes major transformation with enduring support from former commissioners Mico launches $161 million fund to restore historic Buxton Building Body believed to be of missing woman retrieved from pit in Clarendon NSWMA to undertake several Labour Day clean-up projects
MoE announces: Enrolment ongoing for First Year students

09 June 2025
Skip the wait: Renew your DP online effective April 14
File iStock image.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that the enrolment phase for First Year students is ongoing and will end on June 13. 

In an update, the MoE noted that during this phase, parents will be able to enrol their child or children into a primary school using the First Year Infant Registration System T&T (FIRSTT) parent portal.

The MoE said that unplaced students will be directed to the Director of School Supervision and Management Division for placement from June 14.

Have these documents ready for upload and registration

For T&T nationals:

  • Proof of Address
  • One form of valid National Photo Identification
  • Photo of Child
  • Birth Certificate
  • Immunisation Record/Schedule

Non-nationals would require the same documents.

For Venezuelan migrants: 

  • Proof of Address
  • Migrant Registration Card
  • Minister’s Permit
  • Photo of Child
  • Birth Certificate
  • Immunisation Record/Schedule

You can also find more information for logging in on the parental portal here

