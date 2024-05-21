Mohamed Salah hints at Liverpool stay, pays tribute to Klopp Loop Jamaica

Mohamed Salah has hinted he will still be a Liverpool player next season while paying tribute to departed manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp’s nine-year reign on Merseyside came to an end with Sunday’s 2-0 win over Wolves, with Liverpool ending his final campaign at the helm third in the Premier League.

Arne Slot was subsequently confirmed as his successor on Monday, but doubts have been raised as to whether Salah would play under the Dutchman.

Salah’s form dropped off alarmingly in the second half of the campaign and he became involved in a public bust-up with Klopp last month, heightening speculation that he could depart as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

However, Salah seemed to rule out that prospect as he vowed to lead Liverpool to more silverware next term, after their efforts in 2023-24 only amounted to February’s EFL Cup win.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season.” Salah wrote in a post on X.

“Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

Alongside an image of himself with Klopp, he wrote in a separate post: “It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past seven years.

“I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again.”

Salah scored 18 Premier League goals in 2023-24, making it the least prolific campaign of his seven-year stint at Anfield.

Fourteen of those goals came before he went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in January, where he sustained a hamstring injury that troubled him throughout the second half of the campaign.

Sunday’s victory over Wolves represented Salah’s 250th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

His overall tally of 223 Premier League goal involvements for the Reds (155 goals, 68 assists) are the second-most by any player in their first 250 appearances for a club in the competition, with Thierry Henry managing 243 for Arsenal (171 goals, 72 assists).