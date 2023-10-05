Home
Local News
MOHW announces extended opening hours for more health centres Loop Jamaica

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that the following health centres have extended hours up to 8:00 pm on designated days with effect from Monday, October 2.

This is in keeping with the Dengue Outbreak Mitigation Plan announced by the Ministry of Health & Wellness, a release from health officials stated.

Kingston and St Andrew:? Windward Road Health Centre- Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm? Duhaney Park Health Centre – Mondays and Wednesdays-4:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Saturdays- 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Stony Hill Health Centre- Mondays and Wednesday-4:00 pm-8:00 pm. Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 pm.

? Harbour View Health Centre- Tuesdays- 4:00 pm-8:00 pm? Slipe Pen Road Comprehensive- Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:00 pm- 8:00 p.m., First Saturdays only- 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.? Olympic Gardens Health Centre- Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays- 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm.? Glen Vincent Health Centre – Mondays- Fridays 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 pm? Gordon Town Health Centre-Tuesdays and Thursdays- 4:00 p.m.-8:00 pm

St Thomas: Morant Bay Health Centre-Monday- Friday 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

St Catherine:Monday to Friday except for fourth Fridays:? St Jago Park Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Greater Portmore Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? St. Jago Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Old Harbour Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Linstead Health Centre- Mondays- Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.? Christian Pen Health Centre- Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

At The same time SERHA is urging the public to play their part in ensuring that the cases of Dengue are minimised by monitoring water storage containers for mosquito breeding; keeping surroundings free of debris; destroying or treating potential mosquito breeding sites;wearing protective clothing and using a DEET-containing mosquito repellant.

 

