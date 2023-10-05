MOHW announces extended opening hours for more health centres Loop Jamaica

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that the following health centres have extended hours up to 8:00 pm on designated days with effect from Monday, October 2.

This is in keeping with the Dengue Outbreak Mitigation Plan announced by the Ministry of Health & Wellness, a release from health officials stated.

Kingston and St Andrew:? Windward Road Health Centre- Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm? Duhaney Park Health Centre – Mondays and Wednesdays-4:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Saturdays- 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Stony Hill Health Centre- Mondays and Wednesday-4:00 pm-8:00 pm. Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 pm.

? Harbour View Health Centre- Tuesdays- 4:00 pm-8:00 pm? Slipe Pen Road Comprehensive- Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:00 pm- 8:00 p.m., First Saturdays only- 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.? Olympic Gardens Health Centre- Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays- 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm.? Glen Vincent Health Centre – Mondays- Fridays 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 pm? Gordon Town Health Centre-Tuesdays and Thursdays- 4:00 p.m.-8:00 pm

St Thomas: Morant Bay Health Centre-Monday- Friday 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

St Catherine:Monday to Friday except for fourth Fridays:? St Jago Park Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Greater Portmore Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? St. Jago Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Old Harbour Health Centre- Mondays- Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.? Linstead Health Centre- Mondays- Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.? Christian Pen Health Centre- Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

At The same time SERHA is urging the public to play their part in ensuring that the cases of Dengue are minimised by monitoring water storage containers for mosquito breeding; keeping surroundings free of debris; destroying or treating potential mosquito breeding sites;wearing protective clothing and using a DEET-containing mosquito repellant.