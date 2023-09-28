MOHW calls for voluntary blood donations to fight Dengue outbreak Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging voluntary blood donations as it anticipates an increase in the demand for blood and blood products with an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease Dengue Fever now declared in Jamaica.

“This is likely should the outbreak intensify and cases progress to severe dengue,” the health ministry said in a release.

The Dengue virus has four different strains (DENV 1-4) and the source is the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

“While Dengue is ordinarily a mild disease, in some instances it can advance to severe Dengue. This can cause organ failure, blood loss and severe fluid depletion that can lead to shock and death.

To donate blood, members of the public must be ages 17 to 60 years and in good health, with a body weight of more than 110 pounds. Members of the public may donate at any of the eleven sites listed here: