MOHW calls for voluntary blood donations to fight Dengue outbreak Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
MOHW calls for voluntary blood donations to fight Dengue outbreak Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Scotiabank wins ‘best digital bank’ award for third consecutive year

Special operation in St Thomas; 3 men held, high-end vehicles seized

Chris Gayle lightens workload for Jamaica’s tourism push in Asia

MOHW steps up blood collection drive; dengue outbreak triggers concern

Fitz-Henley touts some achievements of Holness Administration

2 more men killed in reported confrontation with Westmoreland cops

NCB’s Bob Blake out, former Scotia CEO takes his place

Some health centre opening hours being extended re dengue fight

Man City out of the League Cup; Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea advance

‘Ja economic growth hinges on skilled workforce, not interest rates’

Thursday Sep 28

28?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging voluntary blood donations as it anticipates an increase in the demand for blood and blood products with an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease Dengue Fever now declared in Jamaica.

“This is likely should the outbreak intensify and cases progress to severe dengue,” the health ministry said in a release.

The Dengue virus has four different strains (DENV 1-4) and the source is the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

“While Dengue is ordinarily a mild disease, in some instances it can advance to severe Dengue. This can cause organ failure, blood loss and severe fluid depletion that can lead to shock and death.

To donate blood, members of the public must be ages 17 to 60 years and in good health, with a body weight of more than 110 pounds. Members of the public may donate at any of the eleven sites listed here:

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

HFJ holds statue lighting ceremony to recognize World Heart Day

Business

Scotiabank wins ‘best digital bank’ award for third consecutive year

Jamaica News

Family concerned as 14-y-o girl from Kingston goes missing

More From

Sport

Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers retires

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers is retiring from track and field at the age of 31.
Schippers, a Dutchwoman who won back-to-back world titles in the 20

Jamaica News

Father and son killed in St Catherine house fire

See also

A man and his three-year-old son are now dead after fire gutted a house in Portmore Gardens, Waterford, St Catherine early Wednesday.
The boy, who attended Faith Assembly Basic School, died dur

Jamaica News

Nicaraguans held on boat with ganja in Jamaica

Four men from Nicaragua were on Wednesday morning taken into custody by the security forces following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja and a boat off the coast of St Elizabeth.
According to

Jamaica News

‘Nowhere closer to finding them,’ Paulwell says of daughter, her mom

…two have been missing more than two weeks

Sport

Victor Osimhen angered after his club posts a mocking video online

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has deleted almost all pictures of himself in the team’s shirt from his social media accounts after the football club posted a mocking video of him o

Jamaica News

UNFROZEN! SSL gets to free up $7 billion in investment funds

Starting on Friday, September 22, some $7 billion in investments and funds at the fraud-hit Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) are being unfrozen, the Ministry of Finance has announced.
The develo

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols