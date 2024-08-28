MOHW dismisses ‘fake’ reports of babies on chairs at Linstead Hospital

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has labelled as “fake”, a photograph being circulated on social media about new born babies sleeping on plastic chairs at Linstead Hospital in St Catherine.

The photograph and an accompanying TikTok video have been widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, mainly by bloggers who are known to be connected to the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

In responding to one such blogger, Tufton dismissed the post, stating that it was “fake”.

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), in a statement on X, urged persons to refrain from spreading false news about its health facilities.

For Linstead Hospital in particular, SERHA, in dismissing the claims, said: “The facility does not offer maternity services at this time”.

The services offered at the hospital include accident and emergency care, medical care, laboratory and x-ray services, physiotherapy, and pharmaceutical services.