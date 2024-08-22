MOHW meets with technical team on Mpox surveillance in Ja

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, on Wednesday met with the technical team from the Ministry and the four regional health authorities to discuss the declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.

This comes as the Government of Jamaica heightens its preparedness for the possible re-introduction of Mpox in the country.

According to the Health & Wellness Minister, “In non-endemic countries, such as Jamaica, one case is considered an outbreak.

Because of the public health risks associated with a single case of Mpox, clinicians should report suspected cases immediately to the Parish Health Department and the Ministry’s National Surveillance Unit regardless of whether they are also exploring other potential diagnoses.”

The meeting re-examined surveillance and case investigation for Mpox to rapidly identify cases, clusters, and the sources of infection as soon as possible to provide optimal clinical care, isolate cases to prevent further transmission, identify and manage contacts, and tailor effective control and prevention methods based on most commonly identified routes of transmission.

Additionally, the Ministry will begin its public education and community engagement programme, while the Minister is expected to update Cabinet and address the public in the coming days.

Mpox is a rare disease that is similar to smallpox and can be transmitted by contact and droplet exposure.

The outbreak in 2022 was largely among men who have sex with men and was controlled through vaccination and behaviour modification.

Safe sexual practices along with practicing physical distancing, mask wearing, and frequent hand sanitization will reduce the likelihood of transmission of the Mpox virus.

For more information on Mpox, please contact your parish health department or call 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).