MOHW offering vaccination for children 0-11 in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will be conducting immunization activity over the weekend from Saturday to Sunday, October 29-30 in the parishes of St Catherine for children ages 0-10 years old.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take their children to attend any of the health centres to receive their first or second dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, polio, and 3rd dose of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DPT) vaccine.

Other vaccines will be available at these sites which the children are due or may have missed.

Parents and guardians of children are being urged to take immunization cards or passports.

Details about the vaccination sites and times are below: