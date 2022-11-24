MOHW receives PAHO review of nurseries following newborn deaths Loop Jamaica

MOHW receives PAHO review of nurseries following newborn deaths Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Report being reviewed by the technical team in health ministry, main findings to be shared with the public.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has advised that it has received from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the report on special care nurseries at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Bustamante Hospital for Children, and the Spanish Town Hospital.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness in responding to a report of an outbreak of Klebsiella pneumoniae in the Special Care Nursery at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital requested technical assistance from PAHO regarding infection prevention and control (IPC) measures in special care nurseries.

Following the reported outbreak, the ministry requested technical assistance from PAHO regarding infection prevention and control measures in special care nurseries. It was reported that 13 babies died during a bacterial outbreak at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

The PAHO report describes the main findings of a technical mission carried out between October 14 and 22, 2022, and also details the rapid assessments of infection prevention and control in the special care nurseries at the three health facilities.

The report is currently being reviewed by the technical team at the Ministry and the main findings will be shared with the public.

