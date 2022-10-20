Mom injured in house fire dies hours after her 4-y-o succumbed Loop Jamaica

Mom injured in house fire dies hours after her 4-y-o succumbed
Jamaica News
Suspect in custody as arson probe continues

Rose Beecher, the mother of four-year-old Sariah Kowen who was killed in a fire at a house in Dean Pen district, near Highgate, St Mary on Tuesday, has died.

The woman, who sustained those injuries during the said fire, was admitted in the hospital in serious condition.

She died at around 9:15 pm on Tuesday, acting Head of the St Mary police, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Kevin Francis, told Loop News on Wednesday afternoon.

The senior lawmen said one suspect is in police custody relative to the ongoing investigations into the fire.

Reports from the St Mary Police are that at about 3:30 am., occupants of the house were awoken by a loud explosion after which realized that the house was on fire.

The police and fire department were contacted and cooling-down operations were conducted.

Efforts to rescue the child were unsuccessful. Little Sariah’s charred remains were later found.

The police are probing whether the fire was deliberately lit.

