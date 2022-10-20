Mom injured in St Mary house fire that killed 4-y-o dies Loop Jamaica

Rose Beecher, the mother of four-year-old Sariah Kowen who died in a fire at a house in Dean Pen district, near Highgate, St Mary on Tuesday, has died.

The woman, who sustained injuries during the same house fire, had been admitted in hospital in serious condition.

She died about 9:15 pm on Tuesday, acting head of the St Mary police, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Kevin Francis, told Loop News on Wednesday afternoon.

The senior lawman said a suspect is in police custody as he investigation into the fire continues.

Reports from the St Mary police are that at about 3:30am, occupants of the house were awoken by a loud explosion and realised that the house was on fire.

The police and fire department were contacted and cooling-down operations conducted.

Efforts to rescue the child were unsuccessful. Little Sariah’s charred remains were later found.

The police are probing whether the fire was deliberately lit.