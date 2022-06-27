Mom of alleged ‘Clans’ member testifies that son is ‘quiet’ and ‘shy’ | Loop Jamaica

The mother of Brian Morris, one of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, says her son is a law-abiding citizen who is “very shy” and is not capable of being part of a criminal organisation.

Morris’ mother was on Monday called to the witness stand to give evidence on her son’s character trait during the ongoing gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The defence for 23 of the 28 remaining accused have wrapped up their cases and responses to the evidence marshalled by the prosecution since the trial started in September of last year.

Morris, in his unsworn statement from the dock last Wednesday, said he is a welder, and denied being a member of any gang.

He also refuted testimony from two former gangsters-turned-state-witnesses that he had taken orders from alleged gang leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, to shoot and murder persons.

On Monday, Morris’ mother described him as being “very shy” and “very quiet”, adding that he is a hardworking person who works for his own.

She told the court that when she heard that her son was charged with being part of a criminal organisation, she was devastated.

She said Morris did not have the character traits of being involved in criminal activities.

“The child I have, Brian, is not capable of being in a gang,” the woman told the court.

She said she raised all her children to be law-abiding citizens, and she expected nothing less from Morris.

When asked if Morris resided with her, the woman said that although he was not living with her before his arrest, she spoke with him daily.

She was also asked whether her son had given her any reason to believe that he was a member of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

In response, she simple said: “No”.

Meanwhile, the defence for accused Kalifa Williams suffered a blow on Monday after evidence that was intended to be presented on his behalf, was rejected for not meeting the standard of the Evidence Act.

Williams’ attorney, Abina Morris, had requested information on the admission of detainees at the Horizon Remand Centre.

A senior staff officer at that correctional facility took the witness stand to give evidence relative to that information on Monday.

The senior staff officer testified that he was not the person who made the admission records that were requested for court, but that he supervised a sub-officer who prepared the records.

Morris attempted to question the officer who was in court, but the prosecution intervened and objected to the witness being questioned.

The crown argued that the foundation had not been established for the officer to testify, as he was not the creator of the records.

The crown said under the provisions of the Evidence Act, the creator of such content needed to give the testimony.

Trial judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, agreed, and sided with the prosecution’s argument.

Williams’ attorney subsequently conceded, and the officer in court was not questioned.

Williams was one of only two accused to take the stand and testify last week, subjecting themselves to cross-examination by prosecutors.

The accused, who gave his statement last Wednesday, denied being a gangster, or having been involved in any shooting incident.

He also denied allegations that were made by one of the two main prosecution witnesses, that he (Williams) was a top shooter for the gang.

Williams also denied knowing Bryan, and claimed that the first time he saw the alleged gang leader was when he met him in 2019 when the case was mentioned in court.

Meanwhile, more records that were requested from the Horizon Remand Centre and diaries from some police stations, are expected to be presented at the trial this week.

Four other defence attorneys made such requests in order to argue their cases for their respective clients.

The 28 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.