Mompreneur Geena Whyte takes her pizazz to the west! | Loop Jamaica

West-based hoteliers and friends convened for the launch of Negril’s new watering hole Rummaz Bar & Grill in Negril, Westmoreland.

The affair, which was backed by Worthy Park Estate, took place at its rightful home at Negril’s party haunt, West End.

Rummaz Bar & Grill officially opened on Wednesday, April 20 and features a slab-style concrete bar, a rooftop deck for private events, and a pristine modern aesthetic with intentional stripes of red, green and gold for a “rasta-chic” vibe, according to Rummaz Bar & Grill owner Geena Whyte.

Worthy Park’s full range was on offer, too. Whyte, a trained mixologist shook and stirred the Rummaz signature cocktail: Pineapple Park, a Worthy Park-approved drink.

In supporting Whyte’s mission, Worthy Park Estate’s Westmoreland-based Trade Developer Shaian Richards reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to helping small businesses grow beyond their potential.

In his presentation, Richards stated: “This is an important occasion and Worthy Park Estate is elated to be a proud sponsor of the opening of Rummaz Bar & Grill on the West End- Negril. As a spirit brand, it is very important to us for us to do our part to support our community, especially as the world reopens,” remarked Shaian.

Mother-of-three Geena Whyte started her modelling career in New York and trained as a mixologist while juggling call times in the metropolitan city.

Having modelled for American Apparel, and Land’s End among others, she spent time working in the New York Bar scene, and now aims to make her mark on the highly competitive Jamaican bar scene.

When asked what inspired the move, Geena remarked, “I moved from New York to Indonesia and then Hawaii to be closer to nature. It was very expensive and not as welcoming as I thought island life would be. So I decided to pack up everything and move back to Jamaica to raise my children and open a bar on the West End. When I saw where Hungry Lion used to be I thought it just felt right. It’s good to be home.”

Jamaica houses the highest number of rum bars per square mile, which makes it one of the best places in the world to sample different types of rum. What makes her rum bar stand out from the rest?

Geena who now juggles raising her three children and tending to her ‘new baby’, Rummaz Bar & Grill added, “Rum is unquestionably the most diverse spirit in the world, we hope to offer our guests an innovative new approach to rum by featuring the largest rum selection in Jamaica Think modern Rasta theme. It’s very laid back and minimalist with a pop of red, green and gold.’

Rummaz Bar is located on the cliff-side of Negril, 179 West End Road in the location where Hungry Lion used to be. You can follow her on Instagram @rummazja, Hours will be from 11 am – to 10:00 pm, Monday to Sunday.

Must be 18 years or older to drink responsibly.