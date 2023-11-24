Mona High and Hydel High advance to Manning Cup final Loop Jamaica

Mona High and Hydel High secured their places in the final of the urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition after winning their respective semifinal matches at Sabina Park on Friday.

Under the guidance of Craig Butler, Mona defeated St George’s College 2-1 in the first semifinal, earning them a spot in their first final after falling short in the semifinals last year.

In the second semifinal, Hydel High, coached by Devon Anderson, emerged victorious in a penalty shootout against Kingston College (KC) with a final score of 5-4 after a 2-2 draw in regular play.

Hydel High’s Keyanni Jackson (#10) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal against Kingston College.

Either Mona or Hydel will make history by claiming their first Manning Cup title, breaking the dominance of Jamaica College, St George’s College, and KC, the only three schools to win the competition in the last 16 years.

Mona secured their place in the final with goals from Romarion Thomas in the 39th minute and Denzil McKenzie in the 56th minute. Zabir Taylor scored for St George’s College in the 41st minute to level the scores.

Coach Butler, emotional after the win, expressed that his team deserved the victory, emphasizing the strategic importance of taking the lead and solid defense.

He stated, “It should be a staple for any intelligent team you have to have that component in your artillery and know when to use it. The boys played out their hearts.”

Neville Bell, the coach of St George’s College, acknowledged the tough loss and praised his team’s performance, saying, “It is also tough to lose, whether it’s a semifinal or not. We didn’t do enough. I thought we matched them on the field, but in front of the goal, we didn’t do much, and once they scored the second goal, they put everybody behind the ball. But I am very proud of these boys.”

Kingston College’s Kimani Reece (right) is challenged by a Hydel player.

In the early stages of the second semifinal, Hydel took a 2-0 lead against KC with Keyanni Jackson scoring in the third minute and Omario Henry adding another in the 23rd minute. However, KC fought back, and Damaine Smith’s goal in the 51st minute narrowed the gap. Alex Hislop later equalized with a goal in the 70th minute, forcing the match into penalties.

KC missed their third penalty, but Hydel was perfect.

The Manning Cup final is set for Friday, December 8.

Meanwhile, the finalists of the rural area daCosta Cup football competition will be decided on Saturday with semifinal matches taking place. Dinthill Technical will face Glenmuir High at Manchester High while defending champions Clarendon College will compete against Garvey Maceo High at Glenmuir High. Both matches are set to kick off at 3:00 pm.

The winners will contest the final on Saturday, December 9.