Mona High and KC clinch semifinal spots in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

Mona High and Kingston College (KC) secured spots in the semi-finals of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition with contrasting results on the final day of Group One games in the quarter-final round on Friday.

Craig Butler-coached Mona advanced by defeating preseason favourites St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) with a convincing 2-0 victory at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex. Robinho Gordon scored in the seventh minute, followed by Denzil McKenzie in the 21st minute.

Players from Mona High celebrate their victory over STATHS.

Meanwhile, over at Prison Oval in Spanish Town, KC secured a late but pivotal goal in a 2-1 defeat against St Catherine High. Both schools concluded with four points from their three games, but KC advanced on goal difference.

Mona emerged as the group leader with five points from three games.

STATHS, last season’s runners-up, finished in fourth place with three points, missing the semifinals for the first time in six years.

Coach Phillip Williams expressed disappointment, stating, “I thought the goals came off two mistakes, but Mona was the better team on the day, and we have to give credit to them.”

STATHS, which scored the most goals (59) heading into the quarterfinal round, managed to score only twice from their three games. Williams remarked, “It was very concerning; we did create chances but didn’t put any away and against a good team like Mona who did put away their chances.”

Butler expressed pride in his team, saying, “I am very proud of the team. We parked the bus, the boys played discipline. Remember this, Mona is still unbeaten, still standing.”

Head coach Craig Butler of Mona High (left) embraces Denzil McKenzie after he scored the second goal for the team.

In the other match, St Catherine needed to beat KC by two clear goals and got the perfect start with two goals from Jacque Watson in the 37th and 63rd minutes. However, playing with 10 men, KC, true to their motto, “the brave may fall but never yield,” managed a very late goal through Alex Hislop in the 90+2 minute, securing their place in the semi-finals.

KC’s coach Vassell Reynolds credited his team for their tenacity, playing with 10 men early in the first half and without their top scorer Demario Dailey.

Reynolds noted, “The halftime came at the right time for us as we regrouped, and made some tactical adjustments. Even when we went two down, we did the maths and decided to push people forward and moved from one striker to three strikers, and that got the goal for us, and I am very elated about the result.”

The remaining two semi-finalists will be determined on Saturday following the final set of quarter-final matches in Group Two.

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) face St George’s College at the Ashenheim Stadium, while Hydel High take on Tivoli Gardens High at Eltham High. Both games are scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm.

JC (3 points) must beat St George’s College (4 points) to avoid elimination, while Hydel High (4 points) are favoured to secure their spot against the pointless Tivoli Gardens.