Mona High make history with first-ever Manning Cup title Loop Jamaica

Mona High secured their first urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football title with a 1-0 win over Hydel High in the final at the National Stadium in Kingston on Friday night.

Demarco Harris netted the lone goal in the 10th minute for the Craig Butler-coached team.

While the match may not have been the pinnacle of quality and excitement, it mattered little to Mona, marking them as only the 15th school to claim the Manning Cup, a competition that began 114 years ago in 1909.

The 44-year-old Mona High, established in 1979, started the match stronger and deservedly took the lead, maintaining it until the final whistle.

At the end of the game, organizers struggled to control the crowd as Mona High fans swarmed the infield despite pleas to refrain. When the field was partially cleared, the Mona players grabbed the trophy and sprinted away in celebration, with organizers chasing to retrieve the Manning Cup.

The celebration took an unfortunate turn as ugly scenes ensued, prompting the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) to cancel the Manning Cup presentation

Earlier, Jamaica College (JC) secured their fourth Walker Cup knockout title controversially, clinching a dramatic 7-6 sudden-death penalty kick victory over St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regular time.

It marked the fourth time STATHS had lost to JC on penalties in a final. In 2017, 2019, and 2022, STATHS lost the Manning Cup final to JC on penalties, and now, in the Walker Cup final, history repeated itself.

Leon Brown provided STATHS with a sixth-minute lead by nodding home unmarked in the box. However, in the 59th minute, Renson Sayers Jnr levelled the score with a converted penalty. Sayers followed up with a strike that hit the crossbar in the 74th minute.

The game progressed to penalties, with JC kicking first. Dontae Ligan, Sayers, Dylon John, and Tahair Lawrence scored for JC, but their fifth kicker, Jabari Howell, hit the crossbar.

STATHS also scored their first four kicks through Marvin Taylor, Nickoy Gayle, Damian Blackburn, and Delaney Whyte. With JC’s missed penalty, the stage was set for STATHS’ captain Richard Livingston to secure victory, but just like the previous year, STATHS missed the penalty, sending the game into sudden death.

Malachi Sterling scored for JC, and Alexander Gooden replied for STATHS. Then, in a moment of controversy, JC’s Zinodean McLean had his kick saved, but the fourth official, Kelsa Anderson, pointed out to referee Tyrone Robinson that the ball had moved, leading to a retaken kick. McLean scored, sparking anger from the STATHS team and fans, requiring police intervention to restore order.

To compound matters, STATHS’ Kevin Hall missed his effort, securing another victory for JC.