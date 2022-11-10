Mona High through to semis with 1-0 win over St George’s Loop Jamaica

Mona High created history by qualifying for the semifinals of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup for the first time, following their 1-0 win over St George’s College.

Kingston College (KC) also advanced to the semifinals with an impressive 5-0 demolition of Charlie Smith High.

The 43-year-old Mona High, formed in 1979, have never reached this far in the Manning Cup competition and they are certainly one of the teams to beat.

They outclassed their opponents–despite their coach Craig Butler having to watch from the stands after being suspended following a red card during their previous encounter on Monday–to join defending champion Kingston College and former champions Jamaica College and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) in the last four of the Manning Cup.

A suspended Mona High Coach Craig Butler (fourth right) watches his team in action from the stands during their encounter with St George’s College at Stadium East on Wednesday. Mona High won 1-0. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Zhaine Pinnock scored the all-important goal in the 35th minute for Mona as the team raced to six points for the second spot in Group one.

KC lead the group on goal difference after they dispatched Charlie Smith 5-0 to have an impressive goal difference of plus 8 compared to Mona’s plus 5.

Both Charlie Smith and St George’s College remained without points after two games and were eliminated from the Manning Cup competition.

Action in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup encounter between Mona High and St George’s College at Stadium East in Kingston on Wednesday. Mona won 1-0. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

In the curtain-raiser at the Stadium East facility, KC whipped Charlie Smith High 5-0 on the back of a double from the ever-improving Teyshawn Mattis in the 34th and 56th minutes.

Samuel Shakes scored the goal of the game with a long-range strike from nearly 40 metres in the 50th minute before substitutes Damaine Smith and Jaheim McLean got on the scorecard in the 76th and 87th minutes, respectively.

The top four teams in the Manning Cup have been decided with one more set of games to be completed on Friday and Saturday and this will determine the group winners.

But, while Mona are into their first semifinal, this will be STATHS’ fifth appearance in the last seven years and KC’s sixth straight semifinal. JC will be in the semifinal for an impressive 13th time in the last 15 years.