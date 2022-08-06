Monday, August 8 is a normal working day Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising members of the public that Monday, August 8, is a normal working day.

The ministry in a release said section 2 of the Holidays (Public General) Act and the schedule to said Act, provide that Independence Day shall be celebrated on the 6th day of August.

However, where August 6th falls on a Sunday, Independence Day is to be observed on the following Monday. This year August 6th falls on a Saturday.

“Consequently, Monday, August 8, is a normal work day, the release said.