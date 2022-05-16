Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers | Loop Jamaica

A weak high pressure ridge across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island through to Tuesday, the Meteorological Service said in its latest forecast Monday.
Thereafter, a tropical wave is expected to move into the vicinity of the island by mid-week.
See the forecast released by the Met Service at 5am on Monday, May 16, 2022:
24-hour forecast:
Monday morning: Isolated showers across eastern parishes, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Monday afternoon: Becoming cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across hilly areas and sections of northern parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy. Windy along the south coast.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today: 31 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today: 31 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast starting Tuesday:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across hilly areas and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
Wednesday: Morning showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across eastern and south-central parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Expect windy conditions along the south coast.
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of northern and south-western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy
Other current regional weather features:
A tropical wave approaching the central Caribbean.
A trough across the western Caribbean.
High pressure ridge in the Gulf of Mexico.