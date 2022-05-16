Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Monday May 16

21?C
…Jamaica weather

1 hrs ago

(File Photo)

A weak high pressure ridge across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island through to Tuesday, the Meteorological Service said in its latest forecast Monday.

Thereafter, a tropical wave is expected to move into the vicinity of the island by mid-week.

See the forecast released by the Met Service at 5am on Monday, May 16, 2022:

24-hour forecast:

Monday morning: Isolated showers across eastern parishes, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Monday afternoon: Becoming cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across hilly areas and sections of northern parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy. Windy along the south coast.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today: 31 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today: 31 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast starting Tuesday:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across hilly areas and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Wednesday: Morning showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across eastern and south-central parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Expect windy conditions along the south coast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of northern and south-western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy

Other current regional weather features:

A tropical wave approaching the central Caribbean.

A trough across the western Caribbean.

High pressure ridge in the Gulf of Mexico.

