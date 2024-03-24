Money dispute between brothers turns deadly Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Money dispute between brothers turns deadly Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Kingston mayor commits to upgrading bathrooms at markets in city

Money dispute between brothers turns deadly

No date set to publish census findings; exercise not complete – STATIN

Hydel’s Shania Myers honours late mother with gold medal at Champs

Are you buying the correct fuel for your car?

COMMUNITY DRIVERS: New tilapia hatchery to be completed this year

Kingston College secure 35th Champs title

Champs 2024: KC disqualified from Class Three 4x100m relay

15-y-o Marcus missing from Constant Spring; family worried

Coconut Industry stakeholders urged to capitalise on niche markets

Sunday Mar 24

23°C
Jamaica News

One perishes, the other in custody

Loop News

1 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police investigators in St Ann are to question a man who allegedly killed his brother during a dispute over money in Cave Valley, St Ann on Friday.

The deceased is 48-year-old Lenbert Allen, a farmer of Cascade in the parish.

Reports from the police are that around 1:40 pm on Friday, Allen and his brother had an argument over money, which became physical.

During the dispute, Allen’s brother reportedly used a piece of steel pipe to hit him on the head.

Residents alerted the police and Allen was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

His brother was subsequently taken into custody.

A video has gone viral on social media purportedly showing Allen’s brother wailing over the outcome of the dispute, while Allen could also be seen lying lifeless on the ground inside a house.

“A desso the piece a iron deh…, and mi never… expect mi would a tek it lick him. A just defence bredda. Oh God Almighty… A prison mi ago guh,” the suspect told persons who gathered outside the house.

“Mi wish mi never lick yuh… God Almighty, cuh mi bredda,” the man cried.

The grille appeared to be shut to the premises as Allen’s brother continued to wail uncontrollably as the video ends.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Kingston mayor commits to upgrading bathrooms at markets in city

Jamaica News

Money dispute between brothers turns deadly

Jamaica News

No date set to publish census findings; exercise not complete – STATIN

More From

Sport

Champs 2024: Alliah Baker reigns supreme with Class One sprint double

See also

Alliah Baker of Hydel High was in a class of her own, winning the Girls’ Class One 200m gold to complete sprint double on the fifth and final day of the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athleti

Sport

Kingston College secure 35th Champs title

Kingston College (KC) clinched their third consecutive and 35th overall boys’ title at the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships on Saturday night at the National Stadium, re

Jamaica News

Integrity Commission says all its reports tabled in Parliament

Cites public comments being made to the contrary

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy among two dead in St Elizabeth crash

A six-year-old boy is among two people who died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash in St Elizabeth on Thursday. 
The child has been identified as Chris Gallimore of

Jamaica News

Minimum wage to move up to $15,000 per week from June 1

The National Minimum Wage is to be increased by 15 per cent to $15,000 per 40-hour work week from the current $13,000 per week, effective June 1, 2024.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announ

Sport

Champs schedule: Saturday, March 23 – Day 5

Today is set to be an electrifying finale as Kingston College, the defending boys’ champions, and Edwin Allen have increased their leads, solidifying their dominance as the 2024 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols