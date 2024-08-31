Money Miser and Bern Notice carry local flag high at Caymanas Park

MONEY MISER and BERN NOTICE carried the local flag to victory at Caymanas Park on Saturday, upstaging United States-bred favourites DIGITAL ONE and PROVOCATIVA in divisions one and two, respectively, of the O & S Tack Room Trophy feature event at a mile.

After sitting third off cracking splits set by 11-1 outsider BURLAP being chased by DIGITAL ONE, MONEY MISER made his move approaching the home turn.

Attacking as a team with POWER FROM ABOVE who had improved from last down the backstretch to loom as a threat on the outside, four-year-old MONEY MISER lengthened strides a furlong and a half out to pull clear of DIGITAL ONE.

POWER FROM ABOVE closed strongly in mid-track, to which leading jockey Tevin Foster responded by switching to left-hand whipping close home, drifting MONEY MISER left to meet his challenger.

MONEY MISER stayed on strongly for a two-length victory in 1:40.0, almost two seconds faster than recent $1 million claim, BERN NOTICE, who landed division two in 1:41.4, leaving even-money favourite PROVOCATIVA sputtering down the track on her first outing for owner-trainer Oral Hayden.

After breaking sharply and disputing the lead with SHE’S MY FRIEND and OASIS JAK, PROVOCATIVA weakened rapidly leaving the three-furlong marker. OASIS JAK, who was eased off the pace, surged forward to take over from SHE’S MY FRIEND, racing clear into the lane.

However, OASIS JAK, who had never gone past five and a half furlongs in eight starts, was reeled in by BERN NOTICE close home. BERN NOTICE won by a half-length at odds of 5-1, closing a two-timer for claiming rider Shavon Townsend.

Foster left it late to re-establish his three-win lead, 89-86, ahead of Raddesh Roman in their battle atop the jockeys’ title race. After his strong ride aboard MONEY MISER, Foster returned to close the 11-race card with 7-2 chance SMALL BOSS.

Roman had come within one winner of the leading rider after landing the opening event with SCHLESINGER and booting home NATURAL DANCER in the eighth.

Caymanas Park action continues at the weekend with a Saturday-Sunday meet to start September’s month of racing.