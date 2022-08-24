Money-saving tips for back to school Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Where did summer go?

We are packing away our swimsuits as fun days at the beach are behind us. We are now looking at a new school year.

One of the main things associated with back-to-school is the spending we undertake to prepare our children for a year of learning and the numerous school activities.

With inflation soaring to record levels this year, it is much more expensive to cover back-to-school expenses than in previous years.

Inflation in some countries is the highest it has been in over 40 years; no wonder we are experiencing drastic price increases in the everyday goods and services we use.

We have felt the impact of higher fuel and food prices, and now we will endure the cost pressures of higher back-to-school supplies.

So how exactly do we prepare our pockets? What are the money tips we can use to take control of back-to-school spending?

Here are my top five money tips you can implement right now to take control of back-to-school shopping.

Review your child’s book list and back-to-school supplies list to see if there are any items you already own and don’t need to repurchase. It’s so easy to get swept into the shopping frenzy and buy items that are still in good condition. I know many items on the back-to-school list are only good for one year of use but there must be a few items that carry across the school years. Do your review, check your list twice to ensure you don’t make any duplicate purchases.Delay certain purchases.There’s no pressing need to buy all the items on the list before the school year starts. Some items may be used in the second or final terms of the school year so you can possibly delay these purchases until your child is ready for those items. This can give you some flexibility and provide an opportunity to use that money for other immediate purchases that are critical for the start of the school year.Buy school supplies in bulk. Come together and share with a friend who has children who need similar items. It’s much more cost efficient to buy items in bulk and you get to reap the savings when you shop at wholesale stores for items that you may have otherwise bought at elevated prices in smaller boutique stores.Spend less in the school cafeteria and pack some lunch items where possible. Buying snacks and juices at the grocery store and packing for our child’s lunch can create significant savings in our monthly spending plan. Teach your children the powerful money habit of putting money away consistently into high-interest accounts. When we create these positive money habits early on in our children’s lives then we set them up for financial success when they become adults. Let’s help to train the future generations of millionaires and billionaires by teaching our children to actively save a portion of their allowance or lunch money where possible so they can benefit from the future growth of these invested sums.

Let’s face it; life continues after back-to-school, so we need to protect our pockets.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth and reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. Keisha teaches investors how to create highly profitable portfolios so they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]

