MoneyMasters signs VM Wealth as its lead broker Loop Jamaica

MoneyMasters signs VM Wealth as its lead broker
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago – Updated

From left to right: VM Wealth Management Assistant Vice-President, Capital Markets Dwight Jackson; VM Wealth Management Manager, Capital Markets; Gwelodine Ricketts, VM Wealth Management CEO; Rezworth Burchenson, MoneyMasters President, Claudette Crooks; MoneyMasters Chairman of the Board, Winsett Thomas and MoneyMasters Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Robinson.

MoneyMasters Limited has signed VM Wealth Management Limited as its lead broker to complete an upcoming transaction as the company seeks to expand its reach and portfolio locally and across the Caribbean.

To this end, VM Wealth will play a significant role in a number of MoneyMaster’s current and future transactions.

“Today, we appoint VM as its lead broker on a significant transaction for MoneyMasters Limited. We are also cognizant that when an excellent asset management firm such as MoneyMasters Limited selects an investment firm, it is a very significant endorsement to the execution of service”, MoneyMasters President Claudette Crooks said.

Crooks was speaking during a signing event on Tuesday at VM Group’s head office on Half-Way-Tree Road in Kingston.

She expressed confidence in VM Wealth’s ability to deliver on the transaction, which will significantly improve MoneyMaster’s return on investment for our stakeholders.

“To help us with this next step, we have chosen to put the baton firmly in VM Wealth’s hands, and we know based on past performance, the service delivery will be exceptional,” Crooks said.

MoneyMasters plans to continue growing the business locally and expand into the Caribbean.

VM Wealth Management CEO Rezworth Burchenson said: “We are excited to be embarking on this journey with MoneyMasters as we see the trajectory for the company being a profitable one.

“We are confident that, followin this transaction, the next phase of our relationship with MoneyMasters will be equally profitable and beneficial for all parties involved, he added.

For his part, VM Wealth Management Assistant Vice-President, Capital Markets, Dwight Jackson, said: “We intend to make sure that we play our role in making this transaction every bit a success as they expect it to be. We are committed to helping them chart the next course with the execution of the transaction and putting value in the hands of our customers such as MoneyMasters Limited.”

