Montague apologises as repair work starts on ‘deplorable’ bridge but.. Loop Jamaica

Even as Member of Parliament (MP) for Western St Mary, Robert Montague, rushed to have repairs begin on a dilapidated bridge in Retreat in the parish on Friday, residents there are calling for a proper bridge once and for all in the community.

The bridge, which is the only driveable entrance to a section of the Retreat community, has been without several pieces of its wooden floor that have rotted and fallen off over time, leaving openings in its grid-like metal frame.

Other pieces of wood on the bridge have become loosen, forcing motorists and even pedestrians to carefully navigate through the bridge.

For years, the residents have clamoured for a proper structure, even staging a demonstration in 2014 that saw the main roadway being blocked.

Despite several repairs over the years, the bridge fell into another round disrepair, the latest of which was highlighted on Friday by residents and two People’s National Party (PNP) politicians – Jouvaughie Byfield, one of two aspirants vying to represent the party in Western St Mary; and Fitzroy Wilson, the councillor-caretaker for the Boscobel Division in the constituency.

“This is the state of the bridge in Retreat; unsafe, deplorable and in need of urgent attention,” wrote Byfield on Facebook as he pointed to the poor state of the structure before the repairs that followed on Friday afternoon.

Byfield and Wilson also assessed the condition of the bridge while motorists navigated carefully across it.

According to Wilson, he and other political representatives have been asking the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) MP for help, as the state of the bridge is clearly “unacceptable”.

Wilson suggested that Montague promised the people a “double-lane bridge” prior to the 2020 General Elections.

“Three years later…, not even de-bush the bridge nuh de-bush,” Wilson claimed.

“Nothing has been done, and see once again, the taxi men complaining (and) they want to block the road because what happen now, their tires are being destroyed…,” said Wilson.

By Friday, Montague posted photographs and videos of the bridge in question being repaired. He also apologised for the delay.

“Work has started on the repairs to the Retreat Bridge. We wish to apologise to the good citizens for the delay in starting the work,” stated Montague in a post on his official Facebook page.

“The contractor could not source the materials before. We thank the people for their patience and understanding,” said Montague.

But the residents, some of whom predicted another round of repairs to satisfy their anger relative to the condition of the bridge, are now demanding a brand new and appropriate structure.

“We are tired of this, we are fed up; each time they replace the missing boards, another set of board start lift up on the bridge.

Workmen replacing the loosened and missing boards on a bridge in Retreat, St Mary.

“We have children going to school, and what if dem drop in it?” a female resident asked reporters.

“Fixing it with a little repair here and there not going to solve it because it going go back right into a poor state,” she added.

Other residents pointed to several people who have already fallen through the openings over recent years.

“Even the irons that strap the bridge, dem now rotten…,” a man suggested.

Shared another: “All we a ask is for a new bridge, because even a man wah day yah, a half a him inna the hole right desso (on the bridge).”

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, has since announced that he will reveal a massive bridge repair programme when he makes his sectoral debate presentation on Wednesday of this week.

He did not state definitively if the bridge in Retreat, St Mary will feature in that programme.

During his address to members of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on March 1 of this year, Warmington said the Government will be spending $1.3 billion on bridge repairs and maintenance in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

He said then, that the bridges being targeted for reconstruction include Troy in Trelawny; Spring Village in St Catherine; Shrewsbury and Longwood, Westmoreland; Southwood in Clarendon, and Llandewey in St Thomas.

The list also included the border bridge linking St Elizabeth and Westmoreland; Guanaboa Vale Bridge in St Catherine; Alley Bridge in Clarendon; and Junction Bridge in St Ann.

Warmington, who said at the time that much-needed maintenance work will be undertaken on selected structures across the island, indicated that these include the bridge rails at Tatchwalk in St Ann, and another structure in St Mary.

It was not clear if that other structure in St Mary was the Retreat Bridge.

“The ministry intends to ensure that the connectivity between communities is returned to its optimum,” declared Warmington then.