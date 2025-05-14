Moonilal calls on Shell for more Manatee Gas

News File: Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Dr Roodal Moonilal.

In the coming months, the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal says the government will be working with Shell

In a press release on Saturday, the minister pointed out however, that thus far, he was pleased with Shell’s progress:

“I am very pleased with the progress Shell is making with the Manatee project. The most recent development is the arrival in the country of the MV Vox Amalia Hopper Dredger, which will conduct trenching operations for a component of the Manatee pipeline. Related works are also ongoing to prepare the infrastructure in Guayaguayare. Manatee is a project that has been in the making for several years, spanning multiple administrations.”

The press release explained that in 2003, a Memorandum of Understanding (2003 MOU) concerning the procedure for the unitization of cross-border hydrocarbon reservoirs was successfully negotiated and executed by Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. It added that in 2007, a Framework Treaty on Unitization of Hydrocarbon Reservoirs that extends across the delimitation line was signed and served as a template for the Unitization Treaties for individual reservoirs.

“In August 2010 and in February 2015, the Partnership Government, led by Mrs Kamla Persad Bissessar, signed field-specific treaties for Loran-Manatee and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border fields, respectively. These two agreements meant that there was agreement, after technical study, as to the apportionment between both countries of the Original Gas in Place (OGIP). This was an important step towards the development of the Manatee project. With this understanding, the Manatee field was de-unitized from the larger cross-border Loran Manatee field and development was made possible under the production sharing contract covering this field between the MEEI and Shell,” the release added.

Minister Moonilal emphasised further that his ministry “is very focused on working with Shell to ensure the safe delivery of the Manatee project and first gas by 2027.”

He said: “This is an important step to right-siding the shortage of natural gas that we inherited in April 2025 and which has negatively impacted industrial output, government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. Given the gas crisis we inherited, in the coming months we will be working with Shell to see if there are opportunities to increase the volumes of gas Manatee can bring to the Trinidad and Tobago economy.”