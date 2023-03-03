More body blows for Blackman: 2nd murder-related conviction in a day Loop Jamaica

While holding down his head on hearing the news of a second conviction within a day, the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, was found guilty of facilitating the commission of the murder of a man called ‘Outlaw’ in 2017.

Defendant Tareek James was also found guilty on Thursday for the same offence, while both him and Bryan were convicted of conspiracy to murder ‘Outlaw’.

It was another blow for Bryan, as earlier on Thursday, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes found him and defendants Brian Morris and Michael Whitely guilty of facilitating the commission of the murder of an unknown Rastafarian man in 2018.

The victim was believed to have been a deportee.

Sykes handed down his rulings as he continued to comb through the evidence that was presented in one of Jamaica’s longest gang trials, where a total of 26 defendants from the trial that was started in September 2021.

‘Outlaw’ was shot and killed in Lauriston, Spanish Town, St Catherine on November 2, 2017.

Last year, a relative of the murdered man testified that Outlaw’s real name was Patrick Tulloch. She revealed to the court that she received a cell phone call informing her of Outlaw’s death on the same day he was murdered.

The woman said she attended his funeral, and told the court that it was an open casket event. She said she also witnessed the burial.

Earlier in the trial, a former gangster-turned-state-witness who said he was the gang’s banker, testified about the planning of Outlaw’s murder.

The former gangster said the murder plot was crafted at his home.

In outlining his findings relative to the murder, Sykes said there was no evidence from police investigators regarding the murder.

However, he noted the testimony of the relative who said she attended the funeral and burial.

James was arrested on November 7, 2017, mere days after Outlaw’s killing, and he has been in and out of police custody between the Spanish Town lockup and Horizon Adult Remand Centre in St Andrew.

James’ defence team had tendered his prison records to show that he was in police custody at the time when he was supposed to have committed some of the offences he has been charged with.

However, Sykes said on Thursday that some of the records and relevant statements from prison and police officials did not convince him that James was not a participant in the 2017 murder.

Sykes also examined arguments from the defence which posited that someone else unrelated to the One Don/Clansman trial was charged with Outlaw’s murder.

While underscoring that the information was an interesting development, the judge said it was unrelated to the trial.

“The fact the police charges someone with an offence, it doesn’t mean someone had committed that offence,” Sykes stated.

He argued that even if the person charged eventually confesses, this does not mean that another person was not involved in the murder.

Further, he noted that there is nothing to suggest that a murder can be committed by only one person.

Consequently, Sykes said he will accept the evidence of the former gangster-turned-state-witness relative to Outlaw’s murder.

Meanwhile, the chief jurist said he was convinced that Bryan, Brian Morris and Michael Whitely “are guilty” of facilitating the commission of the murder of a Rastafarian deportee on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on January 14, 2018.

Count 15 of the 25-count indictment charged the three accused with facilitating the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organisation relative to that murder.

Initially, defendant Jahzeel Blake had been charged with that count, but he was freed after Sykes upheld a no-case submission that was made by his attorneys.

Earlier on Thursday, things were looking bright for 10 of the defendants, including Bryan, after they were freed of some offences on the indictment.

Bryan and his co-accused, Jahzeel Blake, Tareek James, and Andre Golding, were found not guilty on count 14 of the indictment, which related to the killing of a bus driver in 2017.

Defendants Golding, Chevroy Evans and Marco Miller were freed on count 17, which charged them with facilitating the 2018 murder of a man known as ‘Tesha Bus Driver’.

Miller, Daniel McKenzie, Pete Miller, Kemar Harrison and Dwight Hall were freed of a March 2017 double murder in Rivoli in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where two men from Denham Town, Kingston were allegedly shot dead by gangsters.

Sykes said the evidence that was mounted by the prosecutors on the respective counts was insufficient to arrive at a conviction.

However, the accused remain on trial, and were not told to leave the court like Carl Beech, who was freed on Tuesday of one count of being a member of a criminal organisation.

Additionally, he was freed of two counts of facilitating the commission of an applicable offence of a criminal organisation.

There was no luck for Bryan’s cousin, Roel Taylor, who was found guilty of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Wednesday.

According to Sykes, Taylor was guilty based on the fact that he had a key in his possession that opened the door to a furniture shop where an AK-47 rifle and a magazine containing ammunition were found on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine in June 2019.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder committed in St Andrew.