More charges ‘possible’ for principal remanded re illegal land sale Loop Jamaica

Suelyn Ward-Brown, the reported school principal who has been charged relative to the illegal sale of land close to Clifton in the Greater Bernard Lodge area of St Catherine, is to remain in police custody until at least next week.

The educator made her first court appearance in the St Catherine Parish Court, where she was remanded.

She is charged with several offences, including breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act Jamaica (POCA ), the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and common law – conspiracy to defraud of land in Portmore, St Catherine.

Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne is expected to decide on Monday, October 31, whether Ward-Brown will be granted bail.

Her attorney, Debra Martin, commenced a bail application on Friday. But the police are currently carrying out further investigations which could lead to additional charges being laid against the educator.

The police are also searching for other suspects in relation to the illegal activities.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were tasked with conducting an investigation into the illegal sale of land in the Greater Bernard Lodge development area following the recent demolition of unfinished houses in the area.

After being both criticised and praised for the demolition exercise, Prime Minister Andrew Holness named the St Catherine-based Clansman gang as being the outfit that has benefitted from the scam.

The prime minister acknowledged that some of the affected individuals are members of the security forces and civil servants.

Holness said too, that the probe by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the JCF should also determine whether any public official is culpable in the matter.