More clampdown on St James; curfew imposed in parts of parish Loop Jamaica

A curfew has been imposed in sections of St. James. The curfew began at 8:00 pm, on Friday, May 19, and will remain in effect until 5:00 am, on Tuesday, May 30.

The announcement of the curfew comes just days after a 14-day State of Public Emergency was imposed by the Government in St James, Hanover, and Clarendon. The police high command said the security measure is in response to a surge in criminal activities.

Under the curfew residents are asked to stay within doors between the hours of 8:00 pm and 5:00 am.

The areas of Barrett Town, St James are as follows: North: Imaginary line running from John Rolling’s Primary School to Chambers Plaza and Apartments

West: Imaginary line running from Chambers Plaza and apartments to the end (cul de sac) of Rhyne Park Ave

South: From the end (cul de sac) of Rhyne Park Ave to Teddy Bears Tours along Rhyne Park Ave.

East: From Teddy Bears Tours JA travelling along Rhyne Park Ave to John Rolling’s Primary School. The areas of Rose Heights are as follows:West: Imaginary line running from Hassle Free Construction and Hardware to Bryan’s Veterinary Clinic

South: Imaginary line running from Bryan’s Veterinary Clinic to Visionaries Apostolic. East: Imaginary line running from Visionaries Apostolic to SK Foundation

North: Imaginary line running from SK Foundation to Hassle-Free Construction and Hardware

The areas of Flankers, Norwood, Glendevon, Salt Spring & Green Pond are as follows: East: Imaginary line running from Jamaica Tours Limited to Salt Spring Primary and Infant School South: Imaginary line running from Salt Spring Primary and Infant School to O. J Taxi Courier Services

West: Imaginary line running from O. JTaxi Courier Services School to Women’s International Worship Center and Faith Ministries

North: Imaginary line running from Women’s International Worship Center and Faith Ministries to Jamaica Tours Limited

The areas of Mount Salem-(ZOSO) are as follows: South: Imaginary line running south from Women’s International Worship Center and

Faith Ministries to KER’s Market Place.

West: Imaginary line running from KER’s Market Place to I-cloud Removal Service. North: Imaginary line running from I-cloud Removal Service to Mt. Salem Police Station. East: From Mt. Salem Police Station to Women’s International Worship Center and Faith Ministries, traveling along Mt Salem main road

The areas of Ramble Hill are as follows:

East: Travelling east along Ramble Hill Road from the intersection of Bogue Boulevard and Ramble Hill Road to the intersection of Ramble Hill Road and Whales Pond Road

South: Imaginary line running from the intersection of Ramble Hill Road and Whales Pond Road to the end (cul de sac) of Miller Heights Road.

West: Imaginary line running from the end (cul de sac) of Miller Heights Road to Cedar Ridge Lodging.

North: Imaginary line running from Cedar Ridge Lodging to the intersection of Bogue

Boulevard and Ramble Hill Road

The areas of Roehampton are as follows: South: Imaginary line running from Roehampton Baptist Church to Roehampton Primary School

West: Imaginary line running from Roehampton Primary School to Maximum Cleaners Facility

North: Imaginary line running from Maximum Cleaners Facility to Anchovy Seventh Day Adventist Church

East: Imaginary line running from Anchovy Seventh Day Adventist Church to Roehampton Baptist Church

The areas of Tucker and Granville are as follows:

East: From the intersection of Chambers Road and Fairfield Road, running along Fairfield Road onto Tucker main road to Gateway Hardware and Lumber South: Imaginary line running from Gateway Hardware and Lumber to Gutters Square West: Imaginary line running from Gutters Square to Montego Bay Christian Academy North: Imaginary line running from Montego Bay Christian Academy to the intersection of Chambers Road and Fairfield Road.

The areas of Adelphi are as follows: South: Imaginary line running from Dumfries Community Center to Canaan Open Bible Church.

West: Imaginary line running from Canaan Open Bible Church to Industry Church of God Prophecy

North: Imaginary line running from Industry Church of God Prophecy to Blessed Assurance Mustard Seed

East: Imaginary line running 3,742 meters north from Industry Church of God Prophecy to Blessed Assurance Mustard Seed.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.