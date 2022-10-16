More details behind man’s 49-yr sentence for killing lover, her 2 sons Loop Jamaica

A 56-year-old Manchester man who stabbed his lover and her two young sons to death in 2014, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after the court heard that he still maintains his innocence relative to having committed the brutal killings.

Also, the court was told on Friday that one of the two boys who were murdered was said to be the convict’s own son, although the child did not bear his surname.

Mark Henry was slapped with three life sentences by High Court Judge, Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams, when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Friday.

He was ordered to serve 49 years and six months in jail for each murder before being eligible for parole consideration.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that Henry will serve a minimum of 49 years and six months in prison.

Henry, a resident of Spring Grove in Manchester, was convicted last month in the Manchester Circuit Court for the April 29, 2014 murders of 44-year-old Nadine Caridice and her sons, 11-year-old Rushane Ellis and 16-year-old Jovan Thomas.

The elder child is said to be Henry’s son, the court was told during Friday’s sentencing hearing which had been moved to the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The bodies of the victims were found at their home in Ramble near Porus in Manchester, with stab wounds to their necks, and their throats all slashed.

It was reported at the time that the body of the younger son was found near the gateway of the yard, and his brother’s body was found a few feet away from the house.

The mother’s body was found with the throat slashed, as well as multiple other injuries to her body.

Multiple injuries were also seen on the body of her eldest son, along with his throat being slashed.

At his sentencing, it was heard that Henry and Carridice had been in a relationship.

Based on a probation report, the convict expressed no remorse for the killings, and maintained his innocence despite the conviction.