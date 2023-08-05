More details emerge as cop killed in Clarendon is identified Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Police constable Justin Martin who was assigned to St Catherine North Division (Enhanced Security Measures)

The policeman who was shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon has been identified.

He is 32-year-old constable Justin Martin, who was assigned to St Catherine North Division (Enhanced Security Measures).

Reports are that the policeman was among other patrons at a bar at about 12:10 am on Saturday when he was approached by armed men.

A struggle ensued during which the constable was shot multiple times. He was assisted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries whilst undergoing treatment.

Sources are also reporting that the men identified the officer as a policeman before they shot him.

Reports from sources are that two men approached the policeman and identified him as being a police officer and held him up at gunpoint and was forcing him and other patrons inside the bar when they told the police officer that they were going to kill him.

A struggle then ensued where the police reached for his firearm and was shot multiple times to his upper body. The gunmen then took away his licensed firearm and made good their escape on foot in the area then boarded a white Toyota motor car.

The injured officer was taken to hospital where he died.

The police high command in a release on Saturday expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the law enforcement officer.

