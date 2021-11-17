More details on curfew revision by Prime Minister Andrew Holness | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that effective Thursday, November 18, the nightly curfew that is in place to help curb the spread of COVOD-19 on the island has been relaxed and will now run each night from 9:00pm until 5:00 the next morning, ending on December 10.

The decision to move the curfew up by one hour from 8:00pm is a reflection of the success of the health protocols that were implemented over recent weeks. These measures have seen the positivity rate dropping below eight per cent on average weekly, and even dipping below the more acceptable five per cent mark on Monday. The r-naught rate which determines how many other persons a COVID-19 positive individual can infect is now at 0.9 per cent.

Holness, who was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said the success in curbing the spread of the virus is driven more by adherence to the health protocols rather than vaccine take-up. With over 1,050,000 doses of vaccines administered in the country, Jamaica still ranks near the bottom among countries in the region in this regard.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also announced that up to 100 persons are now allowed to attend worship service. This is up from the 50 that were previously allowed. At the same time, the number of persons now allowed to attend a wedding ceremony has moved up from 50 to 100, so too the number of persons now allowed to attend annual general meetings.

However, only 50 persons will be allowed to attend public events such as ground breaking ceremonies and all invited guests must be fully vaccinated.

And the number of persons allowed to attend a burial has been increased by five to 20, the same number allowed to attend the funeral service. Public gathering limits remain at ten. According to the prime minister, this number reflects the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.