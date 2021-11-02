More details on shootout between cops and ex JDF soldier in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

A psychiatric evaluation is to be carried out on the man who engaged police in a gun battle and later locked himself in a house with a child said to be his daughter in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday.

Police sources said the evaluation is to be carried out following claims that the man who is an ex Jamaica Defence Force soldier is suffering from mental illness.

An investigation is also to be carried out as to how and where the man was able to get his hands on a weapon.

Reports are that a police officer is now in hospital nursing gunshot wounds following the reported shootout between a team of officers and the man in the Cumberland section of Portmore.

Reports are that at about 10:00 team a team of officers was called in the community after residents reported hearing several loud explosions.

Residents claimed that a man armed with a gun was seen opening firing at neighbours in the community.

Police were called and a reported shootout ensued with the suspect.

Police said the man who was accused of carrying out the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment as he was also reportedly injured.

Police did not say how he was injured.