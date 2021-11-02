Home
Local News
More details on shootout between cops and ex JDF soldier in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

More details on shootout between cops and ex JDF soldier in Portmore | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

ARC employees benefit from defensive driving training

More details on ‘shootout’ between cops and ex JDF soldier in Portmore

For Annalia Bucknor-Black, ‘occupational health is public health’

New Zealand strait crossed for first time by electric plane

C’bean NGO training citizens to provide safe solar PV installations

JUST IN: Cop shot by ex-JDF member in ‘hostage situation’ in Portmore

Banana farmers lose livelihoods as lava devours La Palma

Sisters, ages 69 and 76, found dead at house in St Catherine

Social isolation, lockdown created ‘sexual pandemic’ — NCU researcher

Fontana boosts inventory to avoid supply chain challenges

Tuesday Nov 02

27?C
Jamaica News

Psychiatric evaluation to be carried out on suspect

Loop News

‘Hostage situation’ in Portmore

A psychiatric evaluation is to be carried out on the man who engaged police in a gun battle and later locked himself in a house with a child said to be his daughter in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday.

Police sources said the evaluation is to be carried out following claims that the man who is an ex Jamaica Defence Force soldier is suffering from mental illness.

An investigation is also to be carried out as to how and where the man was able to get his hands on a weapon.

Reports are that a police officer is now in hospital nursing gunshot wounds following the reported shootout between a team of officers and the man in the Cumberland section of Portmore.

Reports are that at about 10:00 team a team of officers was called in the community after residents reported hearing several loud explosions.

Residents claimed that a man armed with a gun was seen opening firing at neighbours in the community.

Police were called and a reported shootout ensued with the suspect.

Police said the man who was accused of carrying out the shooting was taken to the hospital for treatment as he was also reportedly injured.

Police did not say how he was injured.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

ARC employees benefit from defensive driving training

Jamaica News

More details on ‘shootout’ between cops and ex JDF soldier in Portmore

Jamaica News

For Annalia Bucknor-Black, ‘occupational health is public health’

More From

Jamaica News

Buju’s daughter Abihail Myrie gets baptised ?

Abihail Myrie, Buju Banton’s daughter, is now a child of God.


The popular model posted several photos of what appeared to be a baptismal ceremony at an undisclosed church recently.

She p

See also

Jamaica News

Search on for missing nurse

Police and family members have launched a search for a 28-year-old nurse who has been reported missing since Monday, November 1.

The woman has been identified as Renieze Fletche

Jamaica News

4 held at airport in St James, drugs valued at over $80m seized

Four persons contracted to the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in St James were arrested and charged by Narcotics detectives for various breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act Sunday, October 10, th

Jamaica News

JC board says Williams must determine Ruel Reid’s fate as principal

The Board of Jamaica College (JC) has indicated that it is ready to part ways with embattled former principal, Ruel Reid, but requires the help of Education Minister, Fayval Williams, to sever ties wi

Jamaica News

26-y-o man attacked, shot dead while eating dinner at home in St Ann

A 26-year-old man was attacked and shot dead by gunmen who kicked in the door to his house in St Ann over the weekend

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Grant otherwise called ‘Biggs’,

Jamaica News

Sisters, ages 69 and 76, found dead at house in St Catherine

The police are now at the scene where the bodies of two women, said to be sisters were found in St Catherine.

The women ages 76 and 69 were found at a house in Spring Village, Old Ha

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols