More extortionists held; cops carry out raid in downtown Kingston Loop Jamaica

Operatives from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) and the Criminal Investigation Branch (CTOC) continued their crackdown on extortion against public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators with five more suspected extortionists held during a raid in downtown, Kingston under their ongoing initiative Operation Transportation Streamline.

A release from the Corporate Communication Unit, The information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said the arrests were carried out on October 27, bringing the total number of persons apprehended so far to 21.

According to the police high command, Operation Transportation Streamline, which was launched on September 4, is a joint initiative involving the police, Transport Authority, and Island Traffic Authority.

The operation is aimed at addressing a number of issues in the PPV industry, including extortion, overcharging, vehicular defects, and undisciplined driving.

Since the start of the operation, over 60 persons have been arrested and charged for overcharging passengers. Over 50 registration plates have been removed for vehicular defects, and persons charged. Over 1,000 traffic tickets have also been issued to undisciplined PPV operators.

The police are urging members of the public to report incidents of extortion of any sort to the police.

Reports can be made to Crime Stop at 311, police emergency at 119, or the PSTEB Tip Line at (876) 591 5671.