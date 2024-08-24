More fun for trainer Jason DaCosta

More fun for trainer Jason DaCosta
Funcaandun indeed for trainer Jason DaCosta at Caymanas Park

More fun for trainer Jason DaCosta

14 hrs ago

File photo of horseracing at Caymanas Park.

Champion trainer Jason DaCosta’s imported FUNCAANDUN and MAMMA MIA, last year’s 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks winner, respectively, take aim at 2022 Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA in Saturday’s Distinctly Irish Trophy at Caymanas Park.

DaCosta’s pair teamed up to defeat top-weight ATOMICA with 126lbs in July’s She’s A Maneater feature at a mile. Lightweight MAMMA MIA, 102lbs, chased ATOMICA off the lead in lightning-fast splits before FUNCAANDUN, also running light at 101lbs, grabbed the lead a furlong out to score a six-length romp.

Despite returning at nine furlongs and 25 yards, DaCosta’s tactics against ATOMICA will remain intact. MAMMA MIA blazed six furlongs in 1:14.2 at exercise last Saturday morning, a day before ATOMICA galloped the distance in 1:16.0.

United States-bred FUNCAANDUN has been penalised 17lbs for his She’s A Maneater victory, but still has the advantage of MAMMA MIA being a rabbit to leave ATOMICA exhausted whenever he makes his bid at the longer trip.

Still under top-weight at 126lbs with Omar Walker aboard, ATOMICA will have a hard time shaking loose of MAMMA MIA. In a brazen display of speed, MAMMA MIA led ATOMICA and company for the first six furlongs of last year’s Mouttet Mile in splits of 45.0, 57.2 and 1:10.0 before American invader ROUGH ENTRY pounced.

Tevin Foster returns aboard FUNCAANDUN, whereas claiming rider Shavon Townsend is astride MAMMA MIA, aiming to again take Gary Subratie’s ATOMICA out of her comfort zone.

The Distinctly Irish Trophy is the fifth of nine races scheduled. First post is 12:30 pm.

