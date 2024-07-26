More gold medals: Jamaicans have high expectations for Paris 2024

As all eyes look to Paris 2024 ahead of the official opening ceremony of the Olympic Games today, Jamaicans shared their expectations and well wishes for Team Jamaica, who’ll be among 10,500 athletes in France competing to etch their names in the history books in their respective sporting events.

With favourites like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Oblique Seville, and Jaydon Hibbert among the athletes looking to cement their places in history, some Jamaicans are expecting them to bring home gold medals from the City of Lights, while others just want them to do their best.

Whatever the expectation is, they are all wishing Team Jamaica the very best as they seek to make Jamaica even prouder than the country already is. How many medals do you think our athletes will bag in Paris?

Big up, Team Jamaica, and all the best at Paris 2024!

Video done by Ramon Lindsay