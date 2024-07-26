More good news for pensioners; $150,000 one off payment available

Pensioners in need of financial assistance can benefit from a one-off payment of $150,000 under the Pension Relief Fund.

The Fund, which is managed b by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, is designed to provide additional support to retired individuals who are in receipt of a pension or receive gratuity from the Accountant General’s Department.

Manager of Client Services in the Pensions Administration Branch of the Ministry’s Strategic Human Resource Management Division, Natalee Kinglock, explained that the primary goal of the Fund is to provides temporary relief to pensioners.

“So, whilst [it] is a revolving fund, the award is not a revolving award. So, it is basically a one-off payment to assist with medical emergencies or even just to provide for basic needs,” she noted, during an interview on the Ministry’s ‘Coffee and Conversations’ online programme.

Outlining the application process, Ms. Kinglock said that persons are required to write to the Pensions Administration Branch, after which a directive is given to the client services officer for an investigation to be done.

“We visit the address that is provided [on the application] as we need proof of your need, which is detailed in the income and expenditure report,” she noted further.

“To qualify for this kind of relief, you must be a retired individual who has benefited from an award from the Accountant General’s Department, you must be a Jamaican in need of assistance, and you also qualify if you received a compassionate gratuity,” she added.

Ms. Kinglock noted that the funds are sometimes paid in instalments.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that they will get the $150,000 all at once. It depends on what it is that they want the money to do, for example, in medical cases. I should note that this money is not paid directly to the pensioners. For example, if they are in need of a wheelchair, they would have to get the invoice from that merchant and then the check will be made payable to the merchant,” she explained.

For further information, persons are advised to contact the Pensions Administration Branch at [email protected].