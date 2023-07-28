More hospital beds for Spanish Town and Bustamante hospitals Loop Jamaica

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has boosted the capacity of the Spanish Town Hospital (STH) and the BustamanteHospital for Children (BHC) with more hospital beds to improve patient care delivery.

STH received 40 new Manual Adult Beds at a cost of USD 68,425.00. BHC received new six orthopaedic beds, 30 cribs, and 20 paediatric beds, and STH received 15 paediatric beds (35 paediatric beds in total), inclusive of five years of preventative maintenance at a cost of USD $179,040.00.

During the handover ceremony on Thursday, July 27, Wentworth Charles, Board Chairman, SERHA, said that efforts are being made to increase the number of beds available at our facilities so that patients can be treated to a higher standard.

He stated that the hospital administration should provide an appropriate report if the beds need to be repaired.

In his remarks, Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness, said It is important to keep procuring additional infrastructure, in this case, beds, to improve patient care at our hospitals.

“I take this opportunity to commend SERHA for the work that they have been doing to enhance the region,” said Tufton.

He further explained that over the last two weeks, Cabinet has approved of CT scans for the Kingston Public and Cornwall Regional Hospitals. He added that CT scans are very important diagnostic equipment that will replace old equipment and certainly add to the response time of the population within our health system.

Minister Tufton said that the need for more hospitals, more equipment, more employees, including nurses and doctors, and anemphasis on prevention and cure is indicated by the health profile of our population.

He added that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will introduce a maintenance policy that will mandate that every piece of equipment procured have a service contract and a depreciated value so that equipment may be replaced automatically.

STH currently has a bed capacity of just over 516 beds. In order to meet the growing healthcare needs of the public over the medium to long term, STH is one of the hospitals that is benefiting from the largest infrastructure upgrade under the Government's Health Systems

Strengthening Programme for Public Health Facilities. BHC has a bed capacity of 289, including a five-bed Intensive Care Unit that provides critical care services to critically ill patients.

SERHA is responsible for the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St. Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew. This represents 47 per cent of the population of Jamaica.