More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM Loop Jamaica

There are more Jamaicans earning income now than ever before in the country’s history, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

This, he said, reflects more jobs being created, and shows sustainable signs of economic growth nationally.

“With a decrease in unemployment comes an increase in income, so there are more Jamaicans now than ever before who have an income,” declared Holness at the ground-breaking ceremony for the K2 Apartments in Kingston last week.

Jamaica’s unemployment rate for July 2023 was 4.5 per cent, equalling the record-low outturn that was reported for April.Holness said a change is needed in the analysis of the historic feat for Jamaica.

“So, we have looked at it (by saying), ‘So there are more people employed”, but I want you to kind of shift that in your mind to say that, ‘There are more Jamaicans with income,'” he suggested.

Holness acknowledged concerns about low-income jobs, but argued that “the economy has to start somewhere, and that’s usually how you start on the growth trajectory.”

He indicated, too, that as more people earn income, markets and consumption expand.

“First, you want to expand employment rapidly, and that income then supports markets, (and) it supports consumption,” he stated.